Pregnant chihuahua gives birth to 11 babies - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Pregnant chihuahua gives birth to 11 babies

Posted: Updated:

A pregnant chihuahua recently gave birth to 11 puppies.

The dog's foster family says that's a record-breaking number. It happened at a pet rescue in Kansas.

They say the mom gave birth for more than 12 hours.

"When we had about eight, we're like 'whoa, she's not done?' and then we got an update that we were at 10 and we about had a heart attack," Danielle Reno with Unleashed Pet Rescue said. 

All eleven puppies were born healthy. The animal rescue in Kansas said it will be about 10 weeks until the puppies are ready for adoption.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.