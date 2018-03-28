Flu season not over, cases of influenza B on rise

This has been one of the most severe flu seasons in decades, and while there are some signs of improvement, now, a second round of the flu is taking hold.

"We by far have had the most hospitalizations that we've ever had," said Tom Haupt of the Wisconsin Health Department.

Haupt said the latest threat is influenza B.

"It hits the younger population harder than it hits the older population, so we are starting to see more hospitalizations among children with influenza B," Haupt said.

The newer strain is usually less severe than influenza A, but is still a concern for young families, even those who may have already dealt with one round of flu this season.

While the overall numbers should gradually decline, cases of influenza B are on the rise, and flu cases and hospitalizations are expected to continue for a month or more.

"It's probably one of the more severe years we've had in the past few decades," Haupt said.

Children's Hospital said it has started to see a decline in cases, so it will lift its restrictions on young visitors starting Wednesday morning. Aurora Sinai and Aurora West Allis will do the same.

Because of influenza B, the flu season is now expected to extend into late April or early May.