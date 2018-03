More than half a billion dollars is up for grabs Friday. Since there was no winner in the jackpot for Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing, the jackpot is now an estimated $502 million.

The winning numbers Tuesday were 7 - 25 - 43 - 56 - 59, Mega Ball 13.

Friday's drawing is only the fourth time in history the Mega Millions jackpot has been more than $500 million.