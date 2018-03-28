One dead in Black River Falls area crash

A 48-year-old man died in a crash Wednesday morning between a truck and semi on I-94 near Black River Falls.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, around 3:20 a.m. a U-Haul box truck rear-ended a semi in the westbound lanes of I-94 at mile-marker 114 in Jackson County. The driver of the U-Haul was killed in the crash.

The name of the driver wasn't immediately released by the State Patrol.

The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The portion of the interstate where the crash occurred was closed for several hours.