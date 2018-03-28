Holmen mother shares story of loss of twins

Christy Wopat says the first memories of your newborn babies should be good ones, but even the ultra sound images of her babies fill her with grief.

"I went to therapy to learn how to turn off the thoughts from the trauma because there were a lot of flashbacks and it was really hard to go to work and not think of it," said Wopat.

Nine years ago, Christy's twins Sophie and Aiden died within 24 hours of being born. Every moment of that experience, even things beyond her control, filled Christy with regret.

"I didn't have a lot of experiences with babies. I didn't even know how to hold one. I didn't even know how to hold a baby so they hand me this baby and I just didn't know what to do. And of course not that I'm a mom to Avery and Evan I would have kissed them all over and held them as soon as they said time of death. I just like handed her back to the nurses because I didn't know what to do," said Wopat.

The Holmen woman says her days after the loss were filled with anger. She was mad at everyone who didn't ask her how she was and she was jealous of every mother.

"In the beginning you couldn't do anything to please me. If you didn't ask about them it made me mad. If you did ask about them it made me mad. I was impossible to please. The only thing I ever wanted anyone to do was to just sit with me," said Wopat.

The internet provided the most comfort. Christy said she would search "my baby died" to see what would come up. She found a blog written by a woman in California who went through the same thing. That woman replied to Christy's comment on her blog saying that she wanted to help her.

The memory of losing her babies will never go away but sharing her story helps. Six Months after losing the twins Christy got pregnant with her daughter, Avery and then two years later her son Evan. She admits to being elated by the feelings of finally being a mother she still felt robbed. Hence the title of her book, "Almost a Mother."

Christy launches her book Thursday, March 29 at the Holmen Area County Library at 121 Legion Street West in Holmen.

"I think we have to work to not put a timeline on grief and not hurry people through or make them feel somehow bad for feeling sad about it. But you work at it and you find your people and you're going to be OK," she said.