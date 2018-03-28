Habitat for Humanity searches for Neighbors Day volunteers

Neighbors Day is just one month away, a day when volunteers come together to help the elderly and disabled in the La Crosse community do some spring cleaning.

It is on Saturday, April 28 starting at 8 a.m. in Myrick Park.

Last year, more than 200 volunteers did yard work for 158 households.

Habitat for Humanity in La Crosse organizes the event. The organizers are looking for volunteers and homeowners in need of some help. They say doing jobs many take for granted makes a big difference for those in need.

"The really great thing about Neighbors Day is it's all about neighbors. It's about us coming together," said Kahya Fox, Executive Director of the Habitat for Humanity-La Crosse Area. "So, put a team together. Put your family together. Tell your friends, and come together. We supply you with everything that you need, so you don't need to bring anything."

Fox says that volunteers can sign up all the way up until the day of the event.

"We all enjoy going out and getting our yards ready for spring," Fox said. "They do too, but they may not have the means necessary to do it. So, to give them that sense of peace that we're ready for spring is just a really great thing that we can do as a community."