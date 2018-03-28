Student marchers arrive in Janesville to push for gun legislation

After a trek of 50 miles that began in Madison following Saturday's March for our Lives rally, a group of students arrived in Janesville to push for an end to gun violence.
They brought their message to the home town of House Speaker Paul Ryan.
They were joined in Janesville's Traxler Park by a large group of students from area high schools and supporters who showed up to urge the students on.
"It shows that kids have a voice without having a vote," one of the marchers said.
"We're marching through all different communities and they have different political beliefs, so it's really cool that we have lots of cars driving by and they'll honk their horns and they'll stick out their thumbs and give us a thumbs up," said organizer Brendan Fardella, a senior at Shorewood High School.
Marchers to.connect with two hundred supporters in Janesville Park before trek to Speaker Ryan's office #WKOW pic.twitter.com/1Cwpsp7RKz— Tony Galli (@galli_wkow) March 28, 2018
