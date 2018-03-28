Sparta School District turns to voters on spacing concerns

Sign in yard pushes for Sparta Referendum Yes vote.

Voters in Sparta will face two referendums on Tuesday's ballot.

The Sparta School District houses around 3,100 students, increasing by 287 students over the last five years.

"With the growth and today's educational needs, we are simply out of space," Superintendent Dr. Amy Van Deuren said.

District officials say they're anticipating more growth over the next few years. With that comes more students and less space, something they desperately need.

"We have a library and computer lab in the basement area. We have our nursing services and counseling services in re-purposed storage closets," Van Deuren explained.

The district will ask voters to approve two referendums for a combined $32.5 million. This would allow the district to build a new elementary and expand space at the current schools, primarily Southside Elementary School.

"The taxpayers had really great support at $32.5 million and even a little bit better support at the $28.5 million," Business Services Director Leah Hauser said.

$28.5 million would pay for the new 800 student elementary with adequate classroom space. This gives students the modern education environment they need.

"With the flexible learning spaces, rooms for collaboration, lots of daylight, flexible furniture, the newest technology," Hauser described.

While voters will see two questions, the district says none of the projects can move forward if question one doesn't pass, the new elementary building.

"We still need the space," Van Deuren said. "The problem still exists."

Officials say with existing debt expiring and the current taxing rate, they can't wait anymore.

"The time is now," Hauser exclaimed.

Van Deuren says some of the debt will be paid back with state funding helping pay off the debt quicker. If both are approved, residents will see a $38 increase on their property taxes for those with a $100,000 value.

You can find more information on the referendum's on the school district's website here.