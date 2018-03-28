West Salem seeks another big season with a new cast

If West Salem is going to repeat as Division 2 state champs, they'll have to do it with a lot of new faces.

The Panthers graduated a talented group of seniors.

Because of that, West Salem is not receiving a lot of preseason love.

The Panthers ranked 11th in a Baseball Wisconsin Yearbook preseason poll.

But they also return a big group of seniors as well, 13 to be exact.

This group is itching to carve out their own legacy.

"We have a senior group that's experienced nothing but state tournament appearances. We've been to State three years in a row. So they're expecting to go back again," said head coach Chuck Ihle.

"I can't say it enough, the chemistry is a lot better. We all get along. Last year's group was pretty tight but I believe this group of seniors, we're very tight. We've always hung out and done stuff together. It's going to be a fun year," said senior Ryan Beirne.

"I think it's very important because of the inexperience we have. We have a lot of guys who haven't seen varsity level baseball. With that big group of leadership we have all the confidence in the world we can compete at this level," said senior Jake Whitbeck.

West Salem opens their season Thursday at Holmen.