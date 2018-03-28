Walker toughens penalties for 'straw' gun purchases - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Walker toughens penalties for 'straw' gun purchases

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Scott Walker has signed into law a bill strengthening the penalties for legally buying a firearm with the intent to provide the weapon to someone barred from having a gun.

Walker on Wednesday signed the bill increasing penalties from a misdemeanor to a felony for "straw" purchases. It was one of 41 bills he signed.

Walker also signed a bill would allow developers to fill portions of urban and rural wetlands without a state permit. Conservationist groups opposed it saying the change will lead to the destruction of wildlife habitat and exacerbate flooding.

He also partially vetoed a bill that allowed sexually violent people on supervised release to live closer than 1,500 feet away from schools, child care facilities, parks and churches. Walker's veto keeps the 1,500-feet requirement in place for those locations and others.

