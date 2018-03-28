Kane Street Community Gardens celebrates 20th growing season

The Kane Street Community Gardens are celebrating their 20th growing season.

The garden, located at 804 Kane Street in La Crosse, was started in 1998 as one of Hunger Task Force's first programs in the area. A small plot of land owned by the city produced just about 500 pounds of food that year.

20 years later it's grown to two city blocks, producing tens of thousands of pounds each year for local food banks and community members.

"I would say within the last couple of years, we've practically doubled the number of visits here," garden coordinator Todd Huffman said. "If anything, we're probably doing more teaching and more education as well as growing the veggies. We kind of feel like you learn by doing here."

Kane Street Community Gardens will need interested volunteers for their 20th season right away. Volunteer hours start at 8:00am Monday through Saturday.

LEARN MORE: Kane Street Community Garden