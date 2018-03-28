Expectations rise for Eagles after breakthrough season in 2017

UW-La Crosse is four months removed from their best season in 12 years.

The Eagles are coming off an 8-2 campaign that had them in the discussion for a playoff berth.

The playoffs didn't happen but the momentum from that breakthrough season has continued.

The Eagles are back on the practice field this week for spring practices.

Head coach Mike Schmidt about to enter his third season and the vibe surrounding this year's squad is a bit different now that the bar has been raised.

"We've gotten better every single spring. Our first year we got here, even from last year, we're just collectively as a group a lot better already. So that's been a lot of fun. I think we're missing some key spots yet that we need to see emerge. But we've just continued to get better and that's no exception this year. We look pretty good out there right now," said Schmidt.

"I think we have a little more confidence going into this year. With that, I think we know the expectations have exceeded last year. They're higher now. We all know that so we know how hard we need to work out here," said linebacker Jacob Krueger.

The Eagles will hold 15 spring practices with the final one on April 22.