Vernon County asking for help to find missing teen

The Vernon County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in finding a missing Stoddard teenager.
In a posting on the sheriff's office Facebook page, they're looking for 17-year-old Gavin Gemein.
He was last seen on March 23.
The sheriff's office is asking that anyone with information on Gemein's location to please contact them at 608-637-2123 or email at vcso@vernoncounty.org.
