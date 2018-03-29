La Crosse Schools superintendent details upcoming referendum

The La Crosse School District has an upcoming operating referendum on the ballot. Superintendent Randy Nelson sat down with us to explain the options for voters.

On January 22, the School District of La Crosse Board of Education unanimously authorized an operating referendum for community vote. If approved on April 3, 2018, the referendum will provide $4,175,000 per year for five years (2019/20 - 2023/24) for maintaining educational programs, district facilities, and replacing technology. There will be no increase in local school taxes from current levels as a result of a passed referendum.

The district said funding will sustain current educational offerings and highly-qualified staff to serve the district's 21 schools.

"YES" VOTE IMPACT

A successful referendum will allow us to maintain a wide range of academic courses, programs, and services for all students. We can continue smaller class sizes at our elementary schools. We can update computer labs, increase the number of 1:1 technology available to students, upgrade technology infrastructure in all of our schools, and increase internet bandwidth. A successful referendum will also allow for continued additions and upgrades to safety and security solutions in all of our buildings.

"NO" VOTE IMPACT

An unsuccessful referendum will require us to reduce instructional programs and course offerings, increase class sizes, and force cuts to existing staff. We will also need to delay the replacement of outdated technology and postpone or eliminate facility upkeep projects in our schools through substantial budget cuts.



The district's referendum funding request comes as the current five-year operating referendum is set to expire on June 30, 2019. The referendum question asks voters to continue with the same amount of funding for another five years.



Election day is Tuesday, April 3rd.



