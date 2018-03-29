Democrat immediately jumps into Senate special election

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Door County Democrat is announcing he'll run for an open state Senate seat.

Door County Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Caleb Frostman announced Thursday he'll run for the 1st Senate District seat. Frostman's announcement came minutes after Gov. Scott Walker scheduled special elections in that district and the open 42nd Assembly District for June 12.

Republican Rep. Andre Jacque of DePere and Republican Green Bay factory manager Alex Renard have already announced they will run for the seat in the regular fall elections.

Jacque said Thursday he will run in the special election. Renard posted on his Facebook page last week that he would run in the special election as well if it took place. The two Republicans will face off in a May 15 primary.

