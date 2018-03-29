Walker will schedule special elections for June 12 - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Walker will schedule special elections for June 12

Posted: Updated:

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Scott Walker says he will schedule special elections for June 12 to fill two legislative vacancies.

Walker decided not to ask the Wisconsin Supreme Court to delay a court order to schedule those elections.

Walker told WTMJ-AM Wednesday night that he considers the special elections a waste of tax dollars because regular elections are held in the fall.

The governor had refused to order elections to fill Rep. Keith Ripp and Sen. Frank Lasee's seats. But a Madison judge last week ordered Walker to schedule the elections by noon on Thursday. Walker on Wednesday asked the 2nd District Court of Appeals to review that decision and delay the order to April 6. The appellate court refused to delay the order.

Information from: WTMJ-AM, http://www.620wtmj.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.