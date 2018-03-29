60 years in prison for man trying to sell 4-year-old for sex

HOUSTON (AP) - A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to 60 years in a Texas state prison for trying to sell his 4-year-old daughter for sex.

A statement from the Harris County District Attorney's Office says 30-year-old Andrew Turley was convicted Friday of trafficking of a child and compelling prostitution of a minor.

The statement says Turley advertised on Craigslist in 2015 and exchanged emails with undercover Houston police officers offering a girl "younger than 10" whom he would drug before the encounter.

Turley told an undercover officer he would be charged $1,000 for two hours with his daughter. When the cash was delivered and Turley led the officer to a bedroom where his daughter was lying drugged, he was arrested.

Turley won't be eligible for parole for 45 years.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.