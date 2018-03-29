60 years in prison for man trying to sell 4-year-old for sex - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

60 years in prison for man trying to sell 4-year-old for sex

Posted: Updated:

HOUSTON (AP) - A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to 60 years in a Texas state prison for trying to sell his 4-year-old daughter for sex.

A statement from the Harris County District Attorney's Office says 30-year-old Andrew Turley was convicted Friday of trafficking of a child and compelling prostitution of a minor.

The statement says Turley advertised on Craigslist in 2015 and exchanged emails with undercover Houston police officers offering a girl "younger than 10" whom he would drug before the encounter.

Turley told an undercover officer he would be charged $1,000 for two hours with his daughter. When the cash was delivered and Turley led the officer to a bedroom where his daughter was lying drugged, he was arrested.

Turley won't be eligible for parole for 45 years.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.