Eau Claire man arrested after chase through Trempealeau County

Independence (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man was arrested after a chase through Trempealeau County Wednesday night.

The Independence Police Department said they were responding to a report of a theft involving a red Chevy pickup that was pulling a trailer just after 6 p.m. An officer tried to stop the driver, 20-year-old Graham Charles Timme of Eau Claire, on Highway 93. Police say Timme wouldn't stop and took off. They said speeds reached over 100 miles-per-hour during the chase.

Police said spike strips were put out south of Eleva, but Timme continued to drive on damaged wheels through Strum and onto Highway 10. He eventually reached Osseo. That's where police said Timme crashed his truck after hitting an Eau Claire County Sheriff's squad car near the intersection of Highway 10 and County Road R.

One other squad was damaged. No injuries were reported.

Timme faces numerous charges, including: theft, reckless endangerment, felony fleeing an officer, possession of marijuana, operating a motor vehicle with a restricted controlled substance, and felony bail jumping. The Independence Police Department said an additional charge of carrying a concealed weapon will be referred to the district attorney.