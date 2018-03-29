La Crosse Water Utility warns of imposters

La Crosse's Water Utility Thursday warned the public they've received reports of people posing as employees in an effort to get into homes.

To protect people from imposters, the utility suggests the following:

• Never allow someone in your home that you don’t recognize. In emergency situations, La Crosse Utility staff may knock on doors to provide notification of

work being done in the area. However, most La Crosse Water Utility appointments are made after the customer receives written correspondence by mail from the La Crosse Utilities Office or La Crosse Water Utility.

• If you are unsure whether to let someone in your home, call the La Crosse Utilities Office at (608) 789-7536 to verify the employees’ names and the work

being done.

• Always ask to see a photo identification badge. All La Crosse Water Utility employees are required to carry an official photo ID.

• La Crosse Water Utility employees will arrive in a La Crosse Water Utility marked vehicle – blue vehicle with water drop logo.

• There are a few situations that may cause La Crosse Utilities Office staff to call customers to schedule appointments with or without prior written correspondence. If you want to be sure the request is legitimate, tell the caller you will hang up and call the La Crosse Utilities Office directly at (608) 789-7536

to schedule the appointment.

• Utility staff will never ask for or offer money.

• Call the police if you think the person is an imposter, or if they attempt to gain entry without your permission.