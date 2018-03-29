Texas man killed in Jackson County crash

A man from San Antonio, Texas was the victim in a fatal crash between a truck and semi on Wednesday in Jackson County.

The Wisconsin State Patrol said 48-year-old Durry Jemal Kennedy died when the U-Haul truck he was driving struck the back of a semi. It happened at 3:20 a.m. on I-94 near mile marker 114 near Black River Falls.

Kennedy was headed west at the time of the crash which closed down both lanes of the interstate for several hours. Traffic was detoured around the scene.

Two people were in the semi. Both Barry Berry, 59, and Yolanda Roberson, 51, of Jersey City, New Jersey were uninjured in the crash.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office and Black River Falls Fire Department assisted at the crash site.