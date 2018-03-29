Driver walks away from car vs. train crash near Black River Falls

A Merrillan man has only minor cuts and scratches after his vehicle hit a train Wednesday morning near Black River Falls.

It happened around 7:26 a.m. at the crossing on Garage Road in the Town of Alma according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

When emergency responders arrived, they found that a vehicle driven by Damian Benedict, 27, hit a moving Union Pacific train.

The impact of the crash threw Benedict's vehicle into a ditch where it rolled over and landed on its roof. Benedict refused medical transport said Captain Adam Olson of the sheriff's office.

Early morning fog, along with speed and inattentive driving, according to the sheriff's office, were contributing factors in the crash.