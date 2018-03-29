First Evangelical Lutheran welcomes newly refurbished organ

First Evangelical Lutheran Church in La Crosse is celebrating the refurbishment of its organ.

The organ was built in 1961, making it over 50 years old and in need of repair. The organ has been completely re-wired and re-leathered inside the wind reservoirs along with adding 50 new pipes to create the best sound from the instrument.

Church musician Jennifer Schwedler says the refurbished organ is a blessing, "When I play the organ I can make it reflect the words in the hymns and for me it is so uplifting and I am blessed to be able to have the variety and the strength of this instrument for me to have the opportunity to play here is just very humbling." Schwedler also says, "I think that our congregation is very blessed to have this organ. It is a gift from the Lord and we want to be good stewards of all of his gifts. Our whole building here is a historical building and we have done our best to care for it and its ongoing project and to be able to use his gifts to worship the Lord is a system to return of thanks for the things he has given us."

First Evangelical Lutheran will host a concert of praise to celebrate the refurbishment of the organ on April 15 at 3 p.m.