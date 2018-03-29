City's facade grants possibly expanding to north side

The City of La Crosse is looking to expand a popular downtown grant program into the north side, encouraging building touch-ups.

You would be hard-pressed to drive through downtown La Crosse and not notice several renovations in progress. Many of those are thanks to some money made available through the city and Downtown Mainstreet Inc.

"The simple thing is [it's] increasing our tax base," said District 3 Council Rep Barb Janssen. "...but it's [also] brought in more people for shopping [and] more businesses."

$150,000 dollars have been made available in grants to spur projects that spruce up the face of businesses.

"Many times people are talking about our history and our really neat historic buildings and preserving them," Janssen said. "This is just putting our money where our mouth is."

A grant won't cover an entire renovation project, but they play a big part in getting the ball rolling.

"What we've found in the past they go above and beyond," said Janssen. "They get started with the city's little incentive, but then they start doing things on the inside and it's kind of a domino effect."

With that program's success, some now say it's time that the north side gets some attention of their own. A plan to make another $60,000 available to the 7th TIF district passed the Economic Development Commission and heads to the Finance and Personnel Committee on April 5th. The grants function in a similar way, however the grants for downtown work in conjunction with DMI, the north side facade grants will be handled through City of La Crosse Economic Development.

Ty Striebel, owner of Old Towne Strings on Caledonia Street is one of many already interested in some improvement projects including a wall facing an adjacent parking lot to be used for community gatherings over the summer.

"People kind of judge a book by its cover and the north side I feel has been neglected over the years," said Striebel.

The grants can have an obvious effect on the buildings and businesses themselves, but Striebel said it can have a positive effect on the neighborhood too.

"Especially for Caledonia Street and Rose Street, there's a lot of homeowners on that block that want that area to look just as nice as their homes do," Striebel said.

Should the measure pass the Finance and Personnel Committee meeting, it heads to the full council on April 12th at 7pm.