Newcomer Democrat pulls out of race for governor

A 25-year-old political newcomer said Thursday he was dropping his campaign for governor.

Democrat Bob Harlow said he would not endorse any other candidate at this time.

"Failure to effectively prioritize and set up a vigorous fundraising operation ultimately forced my hand, and for those shortcomings, I take full responsibility," Harlow said in a statement.

Harlow grew up in Barneveld and returned in Wisconsin after graduating from Stanford University with a physics degree. He lost a primary election for Congress in California in 2016 and was the first declared Democratic candidate in the governor's race.

Some of the major Democrats seeking to challenger two-term Republican Gov. Scott Walker in November are state School Superintendent Tony Evers, former state Democratic Party chair Matt Flynn, entrepreneur Andy Gronik, activist Mike McCabe, state firefighters' union president Mahlon Mitchell, former state Rep. Kelda Helen Roys, Madison Mayor Paul Soglin, state Sen. Kathleen Vinehout and state Rep. Dana Wachs.