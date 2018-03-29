Iverson Freking Award winner retires

On Thursday Brad Sturm celebrated his retirement.

Sturm is a past Festmaster, Coulee Bank CEO, and recent winner of the Iverson Freking Ecumenical award.

A Minnesota native, Sturm moved to La Crosse in 1985 after driving through the Driftless Region where he was taken by its diversity and beauty.

"The Mississippi River, just the diversity of things that are going on in La Crosse both urban and rural, and I just kind of fell in love with it. I am a farm boy and grew up in flat corn country and just was enamored by both the natural beauty and all of the things that are available here in La Crosse," Brad Sturm describes.

Sturm will stay on the board at Coulee Bank and looks forward to spending more time with his three grandchildren.

