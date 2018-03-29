Plan to drive safely this spring

Whether it is to visit family for a holiday or taking a cross-country vacation, highway traffic increases with the temperature and that can affect roadways.

"More vehicles, maybe even higher speeds, maybe closer distances between vehicles can turn into a crash," Wisconsin State Trooper Ryan Smith said.

Even though there's no ice on the roads warm weather brings new hazards to be aware of.

"Summertime is also construction time so that's where you definitely need to be attentive to what's going on, watching for those signs," Smith continues.

Whether you're driving to Grandma's house or to a vacation it's important to make a plan for those long trips.

"Definitely want to be mapping out, 'I think I am going to be hitting this city at this time, maybe that will be the time we are looking for a hotel because there is a lot of hotels in this area,'" Smith finishes.

Before a vacation you might plan dinner or entertainment but planning the drive there can help to avoid unexpected complications.

"I like to check my routes beforehand, make sure I know where I'm going, what kind of turns I am going to look for," Charles Roenfanz said while taking a rest from driving on a road trip.

"It also helps make sure that I am in the right lane at the time instead of last-minute I am swerving. I am in the correct lane I don't have to worry about other vehicles being where I need to be and then all of a sudden I miss the exit and I am a little bit more panicky," Minnesota driver Danelle Jenkins elaborates.

Planning helps reduce the risk of an accident but it may not be able to replace good driving habits.

"Go out with the mindset of a defensive driver, watching out for other drivers on the roads, seeing how they want to move, changing lanes maybe without checking their blind spots," Roenfanz concludes.

The Wisconsin State Patrol also stresses the dangers of distractions, urging people put those cell phones down while driving.