Tomah man turns himself in to publicly apologize for shots-fired incident

A man wanted in connection with a recent shots fired incident in the village of Camp Douglas turned himself in so he could publicly apologize for his behavior.

Andrew Moseley, 26, Tomah, came to the sheriff’s office March 29 and told them he was the individual who fired the shots Sunday on Main Street in the village of Camp Douglas.

Moseley wanted to apologize to the public for his behavior, according to a police news release.

Mosely was arrested and tentatively charged with endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon. The incident remains under investigation.

The incident began about 8:30 p.m. Sunday, March 25 when the Juneau County 911 Dispatch Center received a report of gunshots.

Responding deputies did find evidence of a firearm being fired. Parts of shotgun shells were located at the scene. No damage to businesses or residences was located in the area.