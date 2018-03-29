Weather delays golf season opening at local courses

Spring is here, the sun is shining, and many local golfers are itching to hit the links; however, it may be a few more weeks before golf courses in the area open.

The start of golf season in Wisconsin largely depends on the weather. Staff at Forest Hills Golf Course in La Crosse say Mother Nature has not been cooperating. The overnight frost and slow warm up is delaying the golf course from opening.

Keith Stoll, General Manager of Forest Hills, says the average opening day is April 6. With the low temperatures and possible snow showers in forecast, he says this year's season will be pushed back.

The weather does not stop maintenance crews from preparing for the upcoming season. They actively continue to rake, pick up sticks and pine cones, and blow the leaves. Stoll says preparing for a golf season takes work throughout the entire year.

"As we are shutting the golf course down, we kind of plan on spring at that point," Stoll said. "We prepare all of the ball washers and the benches and everything that needs to be cleaned and gone through. We go through it in the fall, so that way when we bring it out in the spring, we're ready to roll."

Stoll says that while those at Forest Hills Golf Course continue to prepare for golf season, those at home can, too. He says it never hurts to start stretching and swinging that golf club in the front yard.

The Forest Hills Golf Course Pro Shop is open to golfers looking for some new gear.