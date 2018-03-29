Economic Indicators session boasts internship benefits

Area organizations and employers gathered at the University of Wisconsin La Crosse Thursday morning.

The topic - breakfast with a side of business.

Today's session focused mainly on internships in the community, and how they can benefit both employers and students.

Speakers explained that internships can benefit everyone involved, as students will bring in fresh ideas, perspectives, and energy, while the business can help them increase their career opportunities and bridge the gap between being a student and a full time worker.

"... it gives them an opportunity to try out an organization," explained Becky Vianden, UW-L Career Services Director. "[To help them] see if the fit is good."

Thursday's event was coordinated by the Wisconsin Small Business Development Center at UW-L and the UW-L Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation.