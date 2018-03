The Onalaska Hilltoppers took care of the G-E-T Red Hawks on Friday evening. The Red Hawks grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 1st inning but it was the Hilltoppers who would answer in the 2nd to tie things at 1.

The game would remain tied at 1 until the 7th when the Hilltoppers would win on a walk off. 2-1 the final.