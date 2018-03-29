Looking ahead to the Spring Election

Tuesday, April 3 is the Spring Election with a number of local referendums and office races on the ballot.

After reviewing recent voting data, La Crosse City Clerk Teri Lehrke expects voter turnout to be nearly 25-percent locally.

Absentee voting has started. Those voting in person through an absentee ballot need to visit the municipal clerk's office by Friday, March 29. Those sending in absentee ballots by mail need to make sure it is received by the municipal clerk's office by Election Day.

Lehrke reminds new voters and voters who have changed address to register. Voters can register at the polls by bringing proof of residence such as a utility bill.