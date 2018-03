Holmen softball opened their season with a matchup against Black River Falls at Holmen

Holmen got there season going with a bang scoring 15 runs in the very first inning of the 2018 season.

Amber Wuensch went 3 for 4 with 4 RBI's and Morgan Pellowski had 3 hits of own

Holmen wins easily 18-1 in 5 innings