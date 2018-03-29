Central falls in opener to Caledonia

Central and Caledonia baseball got their seasons started against each other at the Lumberyard.

Central struck first with 2 in the 3rd then the Warriors bats lit up with 6 runs in the 5th and 4 more in the 6th.

Eric Augedahl had 3 hits and 3 RBI's for Caledonia and Hunter Fellenz had 3 RBI's for Central

Caledonia wins 9-5