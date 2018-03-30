Penguin the cat up for adoption

Penguin is a 7-month-old male black and white cat up for adoption at The Coulee Region Humane Society. Taylor Bates, Community Outreach Coordinator at The Coulee Region Humane Society, brought Penguin to the WXOW TV station. Click on the attached video to meet him.

CRHS has an upcoming fundraising event. The Spay-ghetti & Fixin's Dinner is fast approaching. You can buy your dinner tickets and enter a raffle to win cash prizes. Both can be purchased at Coulee Region Humane Society.

Spayghetti Dinner will take place at Our Saviors Lutheran Church on April 19, 4:30 - 7 pm. Our Saviors Lutheran Church address: 612 Division St, La Crosse, WI 54601

Dinner tickets are $6 each or 4 for $20. Tickets can be purchased at 911 Critter Ct. Onalaska WI. Pet therapy animals will be on site. A bake sale and raffle will take place as well! Cash prizes if you win the raffle. All proceeds benefit our Spay Neuter Assistance Program (SNAP).

Visit their website or Facebook page to see more animals up for adoption.