Gusty winds, rain and snow will affect travel this weekend...

If you’re starting your Easter or Passover weekend travels today you should be in good shape as you leave the Coulee Region!

Overall, it should be nice with afternoon highs in the mid 40s to low 50s and gradually increasing cloud cover. There’s a small chance for a couple of flurries this morning as well as a few showers late in the afternoon and early evening but any activity that forms should remain light with only minor impacts to travelers. Stay alert nonetheless- higher traffic volume could still cause issues on the roads.

A better chance to see precipitation comes after midnight tonight into Saturday morning, with a wintry mix possible. Those hitting the road on Saturday morning may have some isolated rain and snow showers to deal with, although only minor accumulations are expected with this system. The highest amounts will be around and north of I-94 where only an inch or so is anticipated. Strong winds from the NW could also be an issue for travelers on Saturday- especially if you travel in a lightweight or a high-profile vehicle.

High pressure will build in late on Saturday helping to clear out the clouds and bringing ample sunshine for Easter Sunday. Although it will be cooler than average on Easter, (if the forecast verifies, highs will only be in the upper 30s in La Crosse,) it should be a good day to travel with mostly sunny skies and lighter winds.

Have a fantastic holiday weekend and safe travels!