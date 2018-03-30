Copy-Warrant: SUV owner comes forward in fatal hit-and-run

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (AP) - A search warrant filed in a fatal hit-and-run case in Alexandria says the owner of the SUV believed to have been involved in the incident told dispatchers he or she believed they may have struck the victim, but thought they had hit a curb.

Twenty-six-year-old Travis Penning was struck and killed the evening of March 19. KSTP-TV reports the warrant filed Thursday says Alexandria police were made aware on March 25 that the vehicle's owner had called 911 thinking he or she may have been involved, but didn't mean to hurt anyone.

The warrant says the vehicle confiscated from the owner had damage consistent with the incident.

Authorities say they've been unable to speak with the vehicle's owner because an attorney had advised the owner not to provide a statement.

Information from: KSTP-TV, http://www.kstp.com

