Winona Area Public School board votes to close two schools and cut $1.7 million from budget

The Winona Area Public School Board voted Thursday night for $1.7 million in cuts to the budget that included the closing of two area elementary schools.

At the end of the 2017-2018 school year, Rollingstone and Madison Elementary Schools will no longer be operational.

Now this was not an easy move and drew vocal opposition from some members of the audience.

However according to different budget cut options, keeping the schools would have meant the loss of the hockey program, reduced music education and would have meant the district wouldn't have been able to purchase new textbooks for students.

Still, Superintendent Richard Dahman hopes this gives the district enough room to focus on bettering the student experience from here on out.

"We've put ourselves in a place where we can work towards educational outcomes for students and make the conversation about what we can do to become a high quality school district and be able to meet the needs for all students," Dahman said.

This move now will reduce the amount of elementary schools in the district to three.

Many opponents of the night's decision say this might drive families to look outside the district for school, leading to lower enrollment numbers, the cause of the issue in the first place.

