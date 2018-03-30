Copy-Milwaukee pastor's stolen car found, but badly damaged

Milwaukee pastor's stolen car found, but badly damaged - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Police have recovered a stolen car that belonged to a Milwaukee pastor.

The Rev. Harman Copeland shared the pictures of his trashed 2013 Toyota Avalon with our Milwaukee affiliate, WISN-TV.

The right front bumper is smashed in and airbags deployed after the car was involved in a crash.

Someone stole it from in front of St. Anne's Cathedral at 58th and Burleigh streets last week.

Copeland, a 72-year-old Vietnam veteran, told us then that he had already forgiven the thief.

"We welcome everybody into this church, and the person that came by and got in my car, we welcome him back, too," Copeland said.

