Historic building moved over bridge in Sturgeon Bay

STURGEON BAY (WKOW) -- It was quite a day in Sturgeon Bay, where they moved one of the town's oldest buildings to the other side of the river.

The historic Granary inched along on its short, but tedious move to a new home.

The 68 foot tall, 115 year old building was moved across the Oregon Street Bridge to Graham Park.

It gives Sturgeon Bay a whole new look.

"It's absolutely incredible. The skyline is being changed right in front of us and we're going to look back and say we remember that day in 2018," city alder Laurel Hauser told WBAY.

The moving process began at four o'clock Thursday morning and took most of the day to complete.

At one point, there was a push to tear down The Granary, but a private donor paid to save the building and have it moved.