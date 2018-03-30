La Crescent man victim of 'Grandparent Scam'

A La Crescent man is out thousands of dollars after falling victim to the 'Grandparent Scam'.

La Crescent Police said the man, who wasn't identified, received a call this week from someone who he believed to be his grandson. The caller said he was in jail and needed money for bail.

Police said the man ended up mailing cash to a Washington D.C. address.

It was only later that he reached out to other family members and realized his grandson was fine and not in jail.

In a Facebook post, La Crescent Police remind people that scammers target those who will react to these calls, mostly elderly people.

