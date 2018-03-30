Prevention tips for tick season

As the snows melt, more and more life comes into the Coulee Region. Unfortunately, some of that life includes the return of nasty parasites carrying disease.

Spring signals the start of tick season. It may seem early, but ticks can live year-round, surviving the harsh winters. Any day that gets above freezing, they become active and they're looking to feed.

"Ticks can hide behind the knees, under the arms, they can hide under the waistband... basically you need to do a full body check," said Gundersen Infection Preventionist Megan Meller.

Ticks are usually found in tall grassy areas or leafy foliage. They can't jump, but they will lay in wait, extending legs out hoping for a ride. Once something comes by, they quickly grab a hold and begin looking for a place to feed. Ticks feed on their hosts by attaching and gorging on blood possibly transmitting Lyme disease, endemic in Wisconsin.

"It's not going away," said Meller. "Lyme disease is one of those diseases unfortunately which can be chronic for some people where they're suffering for many years."

It presents early, typically with a rash, fever and chills but later can turn into severe joint aches and nerve pain, even neurological symptoms. It takes about 24 hours after a bite for the disease to transfer.

"Any tick needs to be removed from the body, from clothing, from gear, from your pets, as soon as possible to reduce any risks," Meller said.

Pets, particularly dogs are also at risk.

"We have a big problem in this area with ticks," said La Crescent Animal Care veterinarian Michael McCormick. "They get sick really suddenly, so that's why our focus is on prevention. We're seeing animals come in at night and on the weekends because they get sick so acutely with lameness, fever and lethargy."

Prevention medications and even vaccinations are available as well as tools to safely remove the parasite.

"Get it down as close to the skin as you can and put gentle traction on it and fatigue the tick so that their mouth parts let go instead of ripping it out," said McCormick. "Leaving the mouth parts behind can cause an infection."

It shouldn't necessarily be a deterrent for you or your pets to enjoy the outdoors but it is important that if you do so in a grassy or wooded area to establish a prevention routine. Be sure to do a full body check right away at home, take a hot shower to wash away any ticks that haven't been attached yet and check any gear you may have brought along. Meller says tossing clothing in the dryer on high heat for about 20 minutes is often enough to kill any ticks that may be leftover.

