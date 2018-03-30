Local family produces organic maple syrup

Phil and Sarah Gudgeon have a family history of making maple syrup in the Kickapoo dating back to the late 1800's. Their memories of making maple syrup the "old fashioned way" have led them to create a larger scale operation called Kickapoo Gold, which offers pure organic maple syrup and maple cream to people across the United States and the Coulee Region.

For years, the Gudgeons’ 150 taps would produce about 100 quarts of the sweet delicacy, plenty to share with family and friends who came to help out during the month-long sap run. It wasn’t until the cows were sold in December of 1998 that they started thinking about expanding production.

Carrying on the family tradition became a larger scale production with the purchase of evaporator equipment and construction of the sugar house in 2002. Kickapoo Gold, LLC was born offering pure, certified organic maple syrup and maple cream.

Today, the Gudgeon's manage around 4,500 taps and cook from more than 9,000 taps.

From tree to table, Kickapoo Gold's syrup making process is a unique hybrid of old and new, producing high quality syrup while achieving sustainability and efficiency.

Kickapoo Gold also serves other local producers, offering a full line of products for producing maple syrup as a dealer for Leader Evaporator., Inc.

