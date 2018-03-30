UWL holds off St. Scholastica in the first game of Doubleheader - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

UWL holds off St. Scholastica in the first game of Doubleheader

UWL taking on St. Scholastica in a Doubleheader at Copland park, both teams coming into this game with 6 wins.

This would be a game of the home run ball with the first 5 points of the game coming off a pair of two-run shots from UWL's Zach Carney and Brady Stolzman and a Solo from Joey Zwak of the Saints.

UWL wins game one of the Doubleheader 6-4

