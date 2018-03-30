Easter Lilies in high demand before holiday

As Easter approaches, many people go to local flower shops in search of one specific lily.

The Easter Lily symbolizes the resurrection for those in the Christian faith. Many churches display the flower during Holy Week services.

Linda Zoerb, President of La Crosse Floral, says Easter Lilies come from Oregon. The bulbs are brought to the Midwest and planted in October in order to be ready by Easter. She says that once the holiday is over, the Easter Lily bulb can be planted.

"Just let the whole plant die back," Zoerb said. "Cut it off at the top of the pot, and you can sink those bulbs underneath your petunias or your geraniums in the ground. They'll come back next year, and they'll multiply year after year."

Zoerb cautions some pet owners who might be thinking of bringing an Easter Lily home.

"This is not a plant to have in your home if you have cats," she said. "Cats are part of the family. Dogs are part of the family. They will not harm dogs, but they can cause renal failure in cats."

The Easter Lily can be found through the spring season at local flower shops.