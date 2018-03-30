Local employers hiring for summer help

Employers in the La Crosse area are hiring for summer jobs.

For example, the La Crosse Parks and Recreation Department has a number of opportunities for high school and college students. Openings include swim instructors, youth sports coaches, and pool cashiers. The city is also seeking lifeguards ages 15 and up.

Camp Shriver is making a return. It is a camp for children of all abilities, and it provides job opportunities for those over 18.

"We have four camps, and we are looking for group leaders for all of our camps," said Aimee Schmidt, Unified Coordinator for the La Crosse Parks and Recreation Department. "They're 55 hour weeks, 7:30-5:30 Monday through Friday. It's just an awesome opportunity to have fun, a great resume builder."

To apply for jobs through the La Crosse Parks and Recreation Department, visit the website under 'Employment Opportunities.'

The La Crosse Parks and Recreation Department hires throughout the year. They also accept people for volunteer positions.