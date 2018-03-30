Holy Week continues with Good Friday services - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Holy Week continues with Good Friday services

By Mackenzie Amundsen, Multi-Media Journalist
La Crosse, WI (WXOW) -

The Roncalli Newman Catholic Parish in La Crosse held Good Friday services.

Good Friday is the Friday before Easter Sunday. It is a time when Christians reflect on the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

Parishoners at the Roncalli Newman Catholic Parish listened to Bible readings. The choir led those at the service in songs. Deacon Dave Belland narrated "The Passion of our Lord Jesus Christ according to John."

Holy Week continues at Roncalli Newman with an Easter Vigil on Saturday, March 31 at 8 p.m. and Easter Sunday Masses on April 1 at 9 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.

