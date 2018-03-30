Walker discusses special election controversy

Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker traveled to La Crosse for the Wisconsin State Patrol Recruit Class Graduation on Friday.

With the Governor's decision Thursday to schedule special elections to fill vacant spots in the Wisconsin legislature, News 19 wanted to find out more about Walker's reason behind attempting to delay the vote.

"It just seems to me it was a matter of common sense but we will follow the law," Governor Walker said.

"It's 12 days after the ballots been set for the fall election. So June 1st, everyone running for fall election ultimately has to be on the ballot, 12 days later there will be a special election," Walker continues, "So there will be a special election for an office that's already had people on the ballot for the fall on, at a time where the legislature is not in session."

"People will be very confused because they will be wondering why people are on the ballot for the fall election even before they have a vote on the special election," Walker concludes.

The special election will be on June 12 and will fill seats in Wisconsin's 42nd Assembly District and 1st Senate District.

MORE:

Walker will schedule special elections June 12

Democrat immediately jumps into Senate special election

Walker blames Holder for special elections

Court refuses to delay special election order