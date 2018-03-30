Norwalk business complete loss following devastating fire

A long time business in the village of Norwalk was destroyed by fire Thursday afternoon.

The Place Cunitz Tavern has been under Cunitz ownership for 55 years.

Owner Cobb Cunitz was in the establishment just after 4:00 pm when an employee of a nearby bank came inside to inform him of smoke from the rear of the building. Cunitz quickly spotted the flames, and called for help.

According to Cunitz, there were between eight and ten people inside his business at the time. None of them had noticed the fire start, but luckily, all made it out safely.

The Norwalk Fire Department quickly responded, calling in backup from neighboring municipalities. Departments from Wilton, Tomah, Sparta, Oakdale, and Ontario all came in to assist in putting out the fire.

According to Norwalk Fire Chief Jim Stoikes, there was more than 200,000 gallons of water used to put out the flames that engulfed 'The Place'.

"It was too dangerous to go in," recalled Stoikes, remembering the roof and walls collapsing in.

Stoikes said the fire was under control in approximately one hour after help arrived, but his department didn't leave until around 11:00 pm to ensure everything was safe.

Cobb Cunitz reminisced about his business today, telling News 19 that 'The Place' is probably one of the oldest businesses and buildings in Norwalk.

"They used to play basketball upstairs," Cunitz remembers. "... even after they built the gym in '56. They still played up there."

According to Cunitz, once the new gym in town was built, they turned the upstairs into an auditorium.

"They had a stage and everything. Even a piano that I think was still up there. [I] bet that turned to tinder real quick."

When asked if he would consider rebuilding, Cunitz thought of his legacy

"There's three generations of Robert Cunitz. Me (Cobb), my son (Bobby), and my grandson (Robert). I wanted to leave the place to them, pass it down. But now... I don't know."

An initial investigation led the Norwalk Fire Chief to believe the fire was caused by an electrical issue.

Currently, the incident remains under investigation by the Cunitz's insurance, who will also assess the damages done to neighboring buildings which was described as mostly smoke related.