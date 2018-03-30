School Districts looking for budget approvals, board members

Both Arcadia and Westby school districts are looking for budget approvals at this Tuesday's elections.

The Arcadia School District is looking to approve $ 4 million for a new high school/middle school gymnasium, locker room facilities, and strength training facilities. This would be in addition to a $12 million donation to the district for an attached community center and another $1.2 million donation for an attached public library.

More: Arcadia Referendum Information

Meanwhile, the Westby School District is looking for voter approval to exceed their general spending limit of $1.725 million over three years. This limit is set by the state of Wisconsin.

More: Westby Referendum Information

The following school districts also have contested school board positions on the ballot: