Community members walk for Good Friday

Members of the Franciscan Spirituality Center walked for justice and peace on Good Friday.

Friday's event was the 9th annual Justice and Peace Stations of the Cross Walk.

The walk covered two miles through La Crosse, beginning at the St. Rose Convent, ending at Riverside park, and making nine additional stops in between.

At each stop, the group sang, prayed, and reflected about various injustices and sufferings experienced in the community and around the world.

Franciscan Spirituality Center Associate and Spiritual Director Steve Spilde says the walk is a perfect way to honor Jesus on Good Friday.

"Jesus said that we would find him among the poor, among the hungry, among the imprisoned, and among the enslaved," Spilde explained. "So today, we walk in solidarity with such people that embody the presence of Jesus."

Spilde also added that the walk holds extra importance because many of those who are poor, hungry, imprisoned, or enslaved are overlooked by society. He said that it's important to acknowledge those people as part of the community as well.